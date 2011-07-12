LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has ordered a reality TV producer to be returned to Mexico to face a charge that he killed his wife while on a family vacation 15 months ago.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian issued her ruling Tuesday after an extradition hearing in Los Angeles.

Bruce Beresford-Redman has been jailed since November on a fugitive warrant issued after Mexican authorities in Cancun charged him with the aggravated homicide of his wife, Monica.

The former "Survivor" producer's attorneys have said he is innocent and challenged the case against him, calling it a rush to judgment.

Monica Beresford-Redman's body was found in a sewer cistern at an upscale Cancun resort in April 2010.

