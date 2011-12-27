LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A reality show producer charged with murdering his wife during a Mexican vacation is dropping his extradition fight and will stand trial in Cancun.

Bruce Beresford-Redman's attorney said Tuesday the onetime "Survivor" producer has decided not to appeal a Los Angeles federal court ruling upholding his extradition to Mexico.

Attorney Richard Hirsch says the producer believes he would not win an appeal and wants to begin the process of proving his innocence at a trial.

Monica Beresford Redman disappeared from a Cancun resort where the couple was vacationing with their two children last year. Her body was found stuffed in a sewer cistern.

Beresford-Redman will be tried by a single judge. If he is convicted of aggravated homicide in Mexico, He faces 12 to 30 years in a Mexican prison.