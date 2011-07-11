LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A former "Survivor" producer will make his case Tuesday for why he should not be returned to Mexico to stand trial on a charge that the killed his wife at an upscale resort last year.

Attorneys for Bruce Beresford-Redman hope to convince a federal magistrate judge that there is not enough evidence linking the producer to his wife's death to warrant sending him to Mexico.

Federal prosecutors contend there is overwhelming evidence that Beresford-Redman killed his wife while on vacation in April 2010, but the Emmy-nominated producer says he is innocent.

A judge has yet to rule on whether Beresford-Redman's 6-year-old daughter will be allowed to testify during Tuesday's hearing.

He faces 12 to 30 years in prison if convicted of aggravated homicide in Mexico.