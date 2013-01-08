The Hollywood Reporter -- NBC won the first Monday of the year in adults 18-49, with The Biggest Loser topping all broadcast outings for the night.

Down 17 percent from the previous night's opener, the reality competition's time-period premiere brought in a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. At 10 p.m., the network opened its new drama Deception (2.0 adults). Far south of Revolution's previous showing in the time slot and last winter's Smash opening (3.8 adults), Deception also lacks a Voice lead-in. The network averaged a 2.2 adults rating and 6.1 million viewers.

PHOTOS: Midseason 2013: TV's Newest Series The latest cycle of The Bachelor opened a tenth of a point shy of last winter's season premiere. The 2.3 adults rating helped ABC secure second place for the night, with a new Castle (1.9 adults) rising from its previous original by two-tenths of a point. ABC averaged a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers. Still on winter hiatus, the CBS lineup averaged a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. A Bones encore led into an original Mob Doctor (0.9 adults), giving the network a 0.9 in the demo and 3.8 million viewers for the night. Encores on The CW averaged a 0.4 rating with adults 18-49 and 937,000 viewers. Univision posted a 1.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 3.7 million viewers.

