Fast National ratings for Sunday, October 24, 2010.Brett Favre's return to his old home of Green Bay amidst a voicemail/lewd photos scandal with Jenn Sterger made for big ratings Sunday night for NBC, though CBS and ABC's original programming were both up slightly from last week as FOX was in reruns due to the Major League Baseball playoffs. NBC's football pre-game show and Packers-Vikings game broadcast earned an average of 18.95 million viewers, which is up 4 million from the previous week's average. It also earned an11.4 rating/18 share in households. CBS took second with 12.95 million viewers, 7.9/13 and ABC was in third with 9.33 million viewers, 5.9/9. FOX trailed with 3.5 million, 2.1/3.In the 18-49 demo, football was again the winner, by a large margin. NBC had a 7.1 rating for first, followed by CBS (3.4), ABC (2.7) and FOX (1.5).Sunday hour by hour:7 p.m.CBS: "60 Minutes" (17.3 million, 10.7/18)NBC: "Football Night in America" (10.3 million, 6.3/11)ABC: "America's Funniest Home Videos" (7.6 million, 4.4/8)FOX: "The Cleveland Show" reruns (2.7 million, 1.6/3)18-49 leader: "60 Minutes" (4.3)8 p.m.NBC: Sunday Night Football (20.9 million, 12.4/19)CBS: "The Amazing Race" (12.3 million, 7.3/11)ABC: "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (9.1 million, 5.7/9)FOX: "The Simpsons" rerun (3.9 million, 2.2/4), "American Dad" rerun (3.9 million, 2.1/3)18-49 leader: Sunday Night Football (7.6)9 p.m.NBC: Sunday Night Football (23.7 million, 14.1/21)ABC: "Desperate Housewives" (12.2 million, 7.7/12)CBS: "Undercover Boss" (11.5 million, 6.7/10)FOX: "Family Guy" rerun (4.5 million, 2.6/4), "American Dad" rerun (3.6 million, 2.1/3) 18-49 leader: Sunday Night Football (8.8)10 p.m.NBC: Sunday Night Football (20.9 million, 12.9/21)CBS: "CSI: Miami" (10.7 million, 6.7/11)ABC: "Brothers & Sisters" (8.4 million, 5.8/10)18-49 leader: Sunday Night Football (8.3)Ratings information includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are preliminary and subject to change. Source: The Nielsen Company.Follow Zap2it and Zap2it Andrea on Twitter and Zap2it on Facebook for the latest TV, movie and celebrity news.Photo credit: Getty Images

