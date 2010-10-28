Fast National ratings for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2010The first game of the World Series gave FOX a ratings win Wednesday night, although its numbers were (predictably) down compared to last year's Yankees-Phillies matchup. ABC's comedy block, meanwhile, grew considerably over last week, with "Modern Family" and "The Middle" both scoring their biggest audiences ever.FOX drew 13.4 million viewers and an 8.1 rating/13 share in primetime; those figures will change some because of its live World Series broadcast. CBS (11.8 million, 7.1/12) was down a bit from last week. ABC (7.9 million, 5.0/8) came in third, while NBC (4.9 million, 3.3/5) took fourth as both "Law & Order" shows aired repeats. The CW scored 2.5 million viewers and a 1.6/3, up from last week.FOX also led the adults 18-49 demographic with a 4.3 rating, winning by a good margin over CBS (3.0). ABC finished third at 2.7. NBC's 1.3 narrowly beat The CW's 1.1 for fourth.Wednesday hour by hour:8 p.m.FOX: World Series Game 1 - Rangers-Giants (15.4 million viewers, 9.1/15 households)CBS: "Survivor: Nicaragua" (11.6 million, 6.6/11)ABC: "The Middle" (9.4 million, 5.6/9)/"Better With You" (7.8 million, 4.9/8)NBC: "Undercovers" (5.4 million, 3.5/6)The CW: "America's Next Top Model" (2.8 million, 1.9/3)18-49 leader: World Series Game 1 (4.6)9 p.m.CBS: "Criminal Minds" (13.9 million, 8.3/13)FOX: World Series Game 1 (13.6 million, 8.1/13)ABC: "Modern Family" (13.1 million, 7.8/12)/"Cougar Town" (8.3 million, 5.2/8)NBC: "Law & Order: SVU" rerun (4.8 million, 3.4/5)The CW: "Hellcats" (2.2 million, 1.4/2)18-49 leader: "Modern Family" (5.1)10 p.m.FOX: World Series Game 1 (11.4 million, 7.0/12)CBS: "The Defenders" (9.9 million, 6.3/11)ABC: "The Whole Truth" (4.6 million, 3.2/6)NBC: "Law & Order: Los Angeles" rerun (4.5 million, 3.1/5)18-49 leader: World Series Game 1 (3.9)Ratings information includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are preliminary and subject to change, especially in the case of live telecasts. Source: The Nielsen Company. More ratings at Zap2it: Daily, weekly and cablePhoto credit: ABC

