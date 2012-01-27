LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A salsa dance instructor who worked on the TV show "So You Think You Can Dance" has been sentenced in Los Angeles to 10 years in prison for raping one woman and assaulting another.

Prosecutors say Alex Da Silva gave dance lessons at salsa clubs where he met aspiring dancers he assaulted.

He was convicted of raping a 22-year-old woman in 2002 and attacking another woman with intent to commit rape in 2009.

The jury deadlocked on four other counts, including two more alleged rapes. Those counts were dismissed.

A defense attorney says the women who accused Da Silva were not telling the truth.

Da Silva will be required to register as a sex offender for life.