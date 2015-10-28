If you're like us and value your sleep, you probably nodded off into your Ambien dreamland before the party started on post-prime time TV. Don't worry; we've got you covered. Here's the best of what happened last night on late night. Did you ever see the old Canadian ice cream shop-set soap opera "Jacob's Patience," starring Sandra Bullock and Jimmy Fallon? Missed it? Well! Sandy really sells the idea, and "The Tonight Show" "showed a clip" where all of the actors had to use mannequin arms instead of real arms because Sandra was protecting her hands at the time as a hand model. It's messy and ridiculous but still fun to watch. But instead of doing a fake clip thing, they should've used the fake arms in a game. Next time? When not trying to scoop ice cream with fake arms, Sandy talked to Jimmy about how her son wanted her to wear a slutty Batgirl Halloween costume this year. Sigh. She vetoed it. And she recalled how Jimmy groped her on stage when they were together at the MTV Movie Awards. Don't try to change the subject, Jimmy! Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith were on "Conan" and the group talked about their love for teasing Charles Barkley. Charles was accused of having no rhythm. He actually agreed, but said "we" -- meaning himself and Conan O'Brien -- had no rhythm, adding that he'd seen Conan on the show. Conan was not about to accept an insult to his dancing, so he got up and did a great demonstration with some "Magic Mike" moves, getting very physical with Charles. Love everyone's reactions: This is interesting. Billy Bob Thornton, Brie Larson and Jack Whitehall were on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and Brie talked about her daily habit of picking spirit animal cards. So she had the guys pick their spirit animal cards on the show. Poor Billy Bob really just wanted to promote his movie but it's funny to see who got what card. Anna Faris and Trevor Noah were guests on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," with "The Daily Show" host explaining how he came to the U.S. from South Africa and admitting he doesn't know much about baseball. Anna talked about dressing up her son as a dinosaur for Halloween -- which is adorable, she said, but adds a level of weirdness because her husband Chris Pratt was in "Jurassic World" and she doesn't want it to look like self-promotion. NY Mets fan Jimmy Kimmel made a World Series bet with Kansas City Royals fan Eric Stonestreet of "Modern Family" and Eric had a video chat during the episode to taunt Jimmy. It's Chris Pratt vs. Chris Evans all over again! And yet ... not quite the same. Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.