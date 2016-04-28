Big bucks theory: The cast of 'The Big Bang Theory,' plus more of TV's top earners

It pays to be on one of television's top-rated shows! Just ask the cast of "The Big Bang Theory." The series is currently entering its 10th season, but whether or not it will make it to Season 11 is "a very expensive question for a lot of people," star Kaley Cuoco said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Sept. 12, 2016. In honor of the show's Season 10 premiere on Sept. 19, 2016, Wonderwall.com rounded up some of the all-time highest paid TV stars, starting with our favorite pack of nerds. In 2014, Kaley, Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons cut deals with CBS to make $1 million each per episode of the hit sitcom. Poor Simon Helberg only makes $750,000 per episode. (Note our sarcasm when we say that it must suck to be Simon Helberg.) Now keep reading to get the scoop on more of TV's highest-paid stars!

