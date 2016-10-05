Most surprising stars who were on 'The Celebrity Apprentice'

Long before he was running for President of the United States, Donald Trump was the host of the wildly popular NBC reality show "The Apprentice." Back in 2008, the show returned for Season 7 with a cast of celebrity characters, all primed to play the game in order to win money for their favorite charities in the revamped version that was retitled "The Celebrity Apprentice." So which celebs once battled in an attempt to avoid the infamous phrase "You're fired"? Some of the former contestants might surprise you! First up is Khloe Kardashian, who competed on Season 2 of "The Celebrity Apprentice." She got the famous "you're fired" dismissal after task No. 6, but still ended up winning $40,000 for The Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Awareness. Keep reading to see more stars you probably forgot did stints on the reality show!

