Celebrity news for Dec. 1, 2015

'Tis the season … to go green. When Kylie Jenner topped by a Dash store in West Hollywood on Nov. 30 to promote her new lip kit, she was rocking some major holiday spirit -- in the form of bright green hair. "What an amazing day. More to come before Christmas x" she wrote on Instagram -- alongside an appropriately lime-hued heart -- after her new product old out in just minutes. In recent years, Kylie's gone blonde, pink, blue and multi-colored with her ever mercurial mane.

RELATED: Celeb hair transformations