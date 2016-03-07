'Dancing With the Stars' season 22 cast appear in steamy promo pics, react to casting

Now that the cast of the 22nd season of "Dancing With the Stars" has been announced, the first promotional photos of the couples in their dancing costumes have officially arrived! Check out all 12 stars -- from actress Mischa Barton to Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller -- all gussied up with their professional partners, plus see how some of them have reacted to the casting news on social media, starting with "Fuller House" alum Jodie Sweetin, who is paired with dancer Keo Motsepe. "Season 22 @dancingabc #dwts #TeamMoSweet is coming for you!!!" she wrote on Instagram. Now keep reading for more!

