Fishel: Teen stars have it 'more difficult'

By Molly McGonigle

Danielle Fishel was the girl everyone wanted to be and the girl every boy wanted to date when she played Topanga on "Boy Meets World." But it's been ten years since Fishel ended her reign as a teen queen, and she now works as a host of "The Dish." See what she has to say to Parade about "Boy Meets World," teen stars and what she wants out of the future.

On advice for today's young stars:

"It's an entirely different world. Teen stars today have it a lot more difficult than I did. I wasn't being followed around by paparazzi all the time. I was able to be a kid and spend that time with my family and not grow up too quickly. My advice would be not to take roles just because you think they're going to get you out of that teen shell. Don't go from teen star on the Disney channel to, 'Look, I can take my top off in a movie.' It's a little jarring for everyone, and it doesn't change people's opinion. I would say slowly ease your way into adult roles without taking on anything that's too graphic or involves nudity."