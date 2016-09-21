'Grey's Anatomy' doctors ranked: Seattle Grace's 20 hottest staffers
To mark the premiere of the 13th season of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" on Sept. 22, 2016, Wonderwall.com is counting down the 20 hottest doctors who've practiced at Seattle Grace over the years -- from Meredith and Izzie to McDreamy, McSteamy and more! Keep reading to see who made the cut...
