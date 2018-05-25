ICYMI: The week in TV May 20-26

More fallout over Jeffrey Tambor "Arrested Development" harassment claims

Earlier in May, Jeffrey Tambor opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about a particularly aggressive encounter he had during an earlier season of filming "Arrested Development" with co-star Jessica Walter. At the time, Jessica didn't discuss the situation, but during a Q&A session on May 23 to promote the new season of "Arrested Development," it inevitably came up. "[In] almost 60 years of working, I've never had anybody yell at me like that on a set and its hard to deal with, but I'm over it now," Jessica said while holding back tears. She went on to point out that while Jeffrey has never crossed the line sexually with anyone on the show, she did experience harassment that was inappropriate, even if her castmates didn't necessarily sympathize. "Jason [Bateman] says this happens all the time," Jessica said. "In, like, almost 60 years of working, I've never had anybody yell at me like that on set." After her comments made headlines, Jason faced online criticism for his earlier defense of Jeffrey's behavior. Jason promptly responded, calling it his "big learning moment" and explaining, "I was wrong here... I'm incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry... I shouldn't have tried so hard to mansplain."

