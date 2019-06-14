ICYMI: The week in TV for June 9-15

Jennifer Aniston changes her mind about a possible "Friends" reunion

Talk about a pivot! Last week while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Jennifer Aniston said that the cast of her old hit sitcom "Friends" would absolutely do a reunion show -- this after years of evading the question. So why the change of heart? "Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' Sorry," she explained to "Entertainment Tonight" days later at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, "Murder Mystery." She followed up, adding, "Anything could happen... I have no idea though. There's no plans in the immediate future."

