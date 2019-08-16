ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in TV for Aug. 11-17, 2019

"The Walking Dead" actor and former firefighter dies after battle with cancer
"The Walking Dead" actor and former firefighter dies after battle with cancer

Former firefighter and professional wrestler Dango Nguyen -- who appeared on several episodes of Season 3 of "The Walking Dead" as a guard working for The Governor in Woodbury -- died "after a hard-fought battle with cancer" on Aug. 10, according to a Facebook post from the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department in Georgia. Nguyen, who acted under the name Dango Nu Yen, served as a firefighter for nearly 20 years before he left to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

RELATED: Stars we lost in 2019

