ICYMI: The week in TV for Aug. 11-17, 2019

"The Walking Dead" actor and former firefighter dies after battle with cancer

Former firefighter and professional wrestler Dango Nguyen -- who appeared on several episodes of Season 3 of "The Walking Dead" as a guard working for The Governor in Woodbury -- died "after a hard-fought battle with cancer" on Aug. 10, according to a Facebook post from the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department in Georgia. Nguyen, who acted under the name Dango Nu Yen, served as a firefighter for nearly 20 years before he left to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

RELATED: Stars we lost in 2019