ICYMI: The week in TV for July 15-21

"NCIS" names replacement for Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto

Diona Reasonover, who made her debut as Kasie Hines on Season 15 of "NCIS" in March, has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming 16th season of the CBS procedural. Her character, who was introduced as a graduate assistant to David McCallum's Ducky, will be taking over as the new full-time forensic scientist following the departure of Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto at the end of last season. CBS TV Studios announced the news on Twitter on July 18.

