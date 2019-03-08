ICYMI: The week in TV for March 3-9

Luke Perry dies at 52 following stroke

"Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" star Luke Perry died at 52 on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke in late February. His rep released a statement saying that the beloved actor died surrounded by his two adult children, his fiancée, his ex-wife, his mother and stepfather, his brother and sister, and other close family and friends.

