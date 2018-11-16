ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in TV for Nov. 11-17

"Little House on the Prairie" star Katherine MacGregor dead at 93 "Little House on the Prairie" star Katherine MacGregor dead at 93


"Little House on the Prairie" star Katherine MacGregor dead at 93

Katherine MacGregor, who portrayed Harriet Oleson on "Little House on the Prairie," died on Nov. 13 at 93 at the Motion Picture and Television Fund's retirement home in Los Angeles. She mostly left acting behind after the long-running NBC series came to an end in 1983.

