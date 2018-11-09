ICYMI: The week in TV for Nov. 4-10
CBS fires sitcom showrunner for using "inappropriate language"
TVLine reported on Nov. 5 that CBS fired "Fam" co-showrunner Bob Kushell for using "inappropriate language in the workplace." Series creator and former co-showrunner Corinne Kingsbury will now serve as the sole showrunner for the sitcom, which is set to debut mid-season. Nina Dobrev stars on the series as a woman from a rough family who's engaged to a man with an upstanding family.
