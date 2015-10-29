Make room in the mythology, dearies, 'cause it sounds like "Once Upon a Time" Season 5 is really going under -- to the Underworld -- and probably introducing the main players of Disney's 1997 movie "Hercules." You may have already heard that the second half of the season was described as "hell," and a new "Distinguished Gentleman" is being cast, leading some to think a character could die and be sent to the Underworld, led by a version of the devil, aka Hades. There are a lot of relatively new hints leading to a yes on that front. Let's start with this new spoiler from TVLine, in answer to a "hell" question:

Any clues as to whether Once Upon a Time viewers are literally going to "hell" aka the Underworld, and if so, as a whole cast? Or is it possible it comes to Storybrooke? -Karen Details - on any confirmed trip to Hell or otherwise - are scarce thus far, but this much I can share: For an early Season 5B episode, the ABC series is guest-casting the roles of a "dashing, strapping young man" who is "single-minded in his pursuit of his destiny: to be the greatest hero who ever lived" and a "plucky, 18-year-old female adventurer with a sly sense of humor and a tough, no-nonsense spirit."

Those descriptions sound like Hercules and Megara, aka Meg, right? We're not likely to see them until the second half of the season, but let's throw this into the fire too, from the new Entertainment Weekly spoiler roundup:

Did Emma have to crush a heart to cast this new curse on Once Upon a Time? - Kat "Yes," EP Edward Kitsis says. "Can't make a dark curse without crushing the heart of the thing you love most." Which begs the question whether someone in Storybrooke pulled a Snowing and split their heart. "There's other stuff going on than what appears on the surface right now," EP Adam Horowitz says. Adds Kitsis: "The question you're asking is whose heart is it and is someone going to die? We're not going to answer that, but we will say the information you need to guess has not appeared yet ... or has it."

Plenty of fans have suspected that someone will have to die, with a few pointing out that the title of the midseason finale is "Swan Song." Horowitz just recently spoiled the name of the 2016 midseason premiere episode, which certainly hints to death:

Here's another #OnceUponATime #titlespoiler -- it's a special one -- #100thEpisode -- hope to see ya Sunday! pic.twitter.com/Lsc8yk2uJX