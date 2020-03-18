The Osbourne family's biggest headline-making moments since their reality TV show aired

We love a good family reality show! And "The Osbournes" was one of the best. The MTV series, which gave us a look into the lives shenanigans of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his family -- wife Sharon Osbourne and two of their three kids, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, aired its final episode on March 21, 2005, following four season on the air. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the Osbourne family's most headline-making moments since their show ended 15 years ago... starting with the devastating fire at their Buckinghamshire estate. In March 2005, flames erupted in the living room of the family's English property while Ozzy and Sharon slept. Luckily, the couple managed to escape through the garden unscathed. "If we hadn't been alerted so quickly it could have been worse," a spokesman for the Buckinghamshire Fire Service said in 2005. Keep reading for more headline-making moments from this famous family...

