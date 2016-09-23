The strangest products hawked by reality stars

Reality stars are in the business of profiting off of their 15 minutes of fame, which can lead to some pretty interesting business ventures! From a stun gun to a toaster oven, check out some of the most bizarre products reality stars have created and stamped their names on! First up: one of the OGs of the genre -- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi! Who could forget the omnipresent (and sort of gross) slippers she wore in the "Jersey Shore" house?! The pint-sized TV star was known for wearing the comfy but far-from-stylish footwear, so it was no surprise when she ventured into the slipper industry. The star teamed up with the brand Happy Feet to launch her own slipper collection. The styles included cheetah (of course), zebra, neon green and silver sequins. The fashion industry will forever be indebted to you for this one, Snooks! Keep reading for more odd products...

