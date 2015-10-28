On "The Walking Dead," Norman Reedus rides a motorcycle to evade zombies. In real life, he rides bikes for pleasure - and now for another TV show on AMC. The network has ordered six episodes of "Ride With Norman Reedus," which follows the actor as he bikes to new cities, where he explores bike shops, tattoo parlors, and restaurants and bars frequented by fellow hog enthusiasts. "I'm incredibly excited and thankful to AMC for giving me the opportunity to share a passion of mine with our fans, and hopefully a whole new audience. I had a lot of fun filming and exploring, and I hope it shows," Reedus said in a statement. His character on "The Walking Dead," Daryl Dixon, has become indelibly linked to motorcycles, which he's ridden for many seasons. And it turns out, Reedus loves the machines off-camera, too. "We love being the home of people's passion projects, and there is nobody more passionate about motorcycles than Norman Reedus," said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV. "He is an avid rider and aficionado who is deeply immersed in motorcycle culture. There is also nobody more fun to hang out with." "Ride With Norman Reedus" is expected to premiere sometime next year. Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.