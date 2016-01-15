Sing this, Miranda!

Colleen Ballinger-Evans will have the first scripted streaming series for her YouTube personality, Miranda Sings.

Collen's fictional character Miranda will have an eight-episode series called "Haters Back Off."

The series will show the oddball family life of Miranda, an untalented, confident star on the rise who believes she was born famous but no one knows it yet.

But her YouTube fans totally know it!

Miranda's channel boasts 5.7 million subscribers and over 700 million views. Her cover of Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" has over 41 million views alone.

While no launch date for the series has been set yet, we can't wait to see this digital star on her new, digital platform!