"Twilight" actor Jackson Rathbone and his girlfriend Sheila Hafsadi will become first-time parents later this year, Rathbone's rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple are "thrilled and excited to be expecting their first child," his rep says.

According to a source, burlesque dancer Hafsadi, who met the actor-musician during a tour stop with his band 100 Monkeys is five months pregnant.

Rathbone has already been preparing to go on daddy duty. A source tells Us he recently traded in two of his vehicles for a Lexus Hybrid SUV to make more room for the family's little one.

