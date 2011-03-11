Looks like Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and crew are heading to higher ground.

The repercussions of the 8.9 magnitude earthquake and resulting tsunami that devastated Japan early this morning are now impacting the West Coast of North America, and apparently the cast and crew of the "Twilight" series currently filming "Breaking" Dawn in Vancouver.

"They're evacuating us 4 a tsunami warning. If this … is my last my tweet. I love you. The end. Hugz," Tinsel Korey, who plays Emily in the films, tweeted Friday morning.

The seemingly terrified star, 30, followed up a few minutes later,

"If this is the moment. Then I've lived a good life. And I'm thankful 4 everything I've been given."

A tsunami warning was issued for the area, with experts fearing waves could reach between three and six feet.

