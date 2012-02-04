INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- "Twlight" star Kellan Lutz sympathizes with Gisele Bundchen.

Earlier in the week, some criticized the supermodel and wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after an email she reportedly sent to friends and family encouraging them to pray for her husband's success in the Super Bowl game against the New York Giants was leaked.

"I found that very endearing," Lutz said about the email. "Very sweet to have a wife do that for her husband and give that positive energy. I think we all need that in the world. To listen to the news broadcasters ... be negative towards that, I think it is really (bad)."

The die-hard football fan, who just attended the Pro Bowl, kicked off Super Bowl weekend by attending a Friday night party hosted by Audi. Lutz, who has been to Super Bowl weekend before, said he wants the Patriots to win Sunday.

"They have a great team. Solid team," he said. "I feel in love with Tom Brady. Met him once. Really great guy and they have a really solid team. Even if Tom isn't playing, their team is solid."

The actor may be known for his rock solid body, but says it dwarfs in comparison to the NFL players.

"All of these guys are definitely big guys," Lutz said with a smile. "I feel small. It is a weird feeling because in Hollywood you work with actors who are small. I love sports. I love football."

Other attendees at the Audi party included director Spike Lee, football great Jim Brown, Sherri Shepherd of ABC's "The View," and "Glee" star Matthew Morrison.

Morrison said he's rooting for a Giants win: "I lived in New York for 13 years." He also said he was enjoying the energy in the city: "They're real die-hard football fans here."

Audi wasn't the only party in Indianapolis on Friday night. There were several celebrity soirees, including one thrown by Playboy, where Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hung out in the VIP area as lingerie-clad acrobats dangled from ropes from the ceiling.