The cast of the final "Twilight" films kicked off Comic-Con in San Diego, California on Thursday morning by breaking dawn with fans.

Stars Ashley Greene, Elizabeth Reaser, Nikki Reed, Julia Jones and Boo Boo Stewart served up a breakfast surprise to over 1,000 devotees lined up for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" conference at Comic-Con's fabled Hall H panel.

The cast members also signed autographs and posed for photos as many fans were left pinching themselves at the pre-event treat.

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and director Bill Condon were expected to attend the panel chat in Hall H as WENN went to press.

The four-day Comic-Con event began on Thursday morning.