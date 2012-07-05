It's a boy!

Jackson Rathbone and his girlfriend, Sheila Hafsadi, welcomed their first child together on Thursday -- a baby boy named Monroe Jackson Rathbone VI, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Baby Monroe was born at 9:43 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces at birth.

The "Twilight" actor's rep told Us exclusively in February that the couple was "thrilled and excited to be expecting their first child."

Rathbone, 27, met burlesque dancer Hafsadi during a tour stop with his band, 100 Monkeys.

"One of the greatest things I could expect to be in life is a father," the actor-musician told Us at the Hollywood premiere of "Gone" back in February. "I'm very excited!"

Rathbone was relying on his own father for parenting advice. "I have one of the greatest dads in the world," he gushed. "He's just been giving me amazing advice."

The best piece of advice he received? "Be prepared for lots of poop!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Twilight's Jackson Rathbone Welcomes Son, Monroe Jackson Rathbone VI

