MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Twins are cutting ties with the Kardashians, too.

Well, sort of.

The team announced Tuesday it will auction off a baseball autographed by reality starlet Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kris Humphries. They signed the ball before a Twins game last July, when the Minnesota native and NBA player Humphries threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

After a highly publicized wedding last August, the celebrity couple's marriage ended 72 days later when Kardashian filed for divorce. Humphries played basketball at Hopkins High School and the University of Minnesota before turning pro. He's currently with the New Jersey Nets.

The auction proceeds will go to the team's charity arm, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

Online bidding ends on Valentine's Day.