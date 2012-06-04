NEW YORK (AP) -- The co-founder of Twitter has a story to tell, and he'll need more than 140 characters.

Biz Stone has a deal with Grand Central Publishing for "Things a Little Bird Told Me," a book about creative thinking that will include personal anecdotes. Grand Central, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Monday that Stone's book is scheduled for April 2014.

Stone, 38, has written two books about blogging: "Blogging: Genius Strategies for Instant Web Content" and "Who Let The Blogs Out?"