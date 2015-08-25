Several costume companies are taking heavy fire from Twitter users for selling Caitlyn Jenner Halloween costumes.

Last week, Spirit Halloween first announced its plans to launch the controversial costume across several pop-up stores. Now, several other costume companies are officially selling the outfit.

Anytimecostumes.com recently added the Caitlyn outfit -- a costume that resembles her much-hyped June 2015 cover shoot for Vanity Fair -- to its inventory. The costume, which sells for $74.99, contains a pair of shorts, a padded top, a pageant sash and a wig. The sash bears the words: "Call Me Caitlyn."

"With the items in the set, you'll be able to emulate her picture perfect look for the upcoming party this year," the company writes about the outfit, saying that the costume lets people "dress as the softer side of the popular Olympian."

Before transforming, Caitlyn lived as Bruce Jenner and won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

The sash, the company says, "comes with the set so that there will be no mistaking who you are dressed as this Halloween."

"You probably won't break any Twitter records when you wear this outfit like Caitlyn did when she first made her account," it said, "but you'll be sure to get a few laughs out of your friends and the other guests at the get together."

WholesaleHalloweenCostumes.com is also selling a similar version, saying, "This unisex costume can be worn by both men and women but either way it's guaranteed to be a show stopper."

Twitter users didn't find the humor in the costumes.

"What kind of society are we to allow people to mock @Caitlyn_Jenner on Halloween with a costume! We got some work to do on inclusion," one Twitter user said.

Another equated it to bullying, and one critic has actually started a petition on Change.org to get Spirit Halloween to get rid of the costume. As spokesman for Spirit says the costume is meant as a compliment.