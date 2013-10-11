Twitterview: Aaron Carter

By Gena Oppenheim and Stacie Anthony

The party don't stop … until Aaron Carter says it does! Enjoying every minute of his current After Party Tour, it doesn't sound like the 25-year-old has plans to stop anytime soon. And, we're sure his fans -- especially the ladies -- are glad about that! The "To All the Girls" singer logged on to chat all about life on tour, how he maintains that buff physique, his biggest fears and even his current relationship status! Click through to read all the details from Aaron Carter's juicy Twitterview.

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @AaronCarter Are you ready for your Twitterview with @WonderwallMSN?

@AaronCarter: Lets do it! You guys ready for this TWITTERVIEW!?