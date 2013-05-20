Twitterview: Blake Lewis

By Katie Mathewson

Former "American Idol" runner-up Blake Lewis knows better than anyone that you don't have to come in first in the competition to succeed as an artist. The Northwest native's infectious new single, "#YourTouch," is the soundtrack behind Microsoft's 2013 Internet Explorer campaign, the first release of his upcoming album, "Portrait of a Chameleon," and his producing debut. During our #Twitterview, Blake told us about his influences, his spirit animal, and his mad beat-boxing skills. Click to read on, and make sure to follow @BlakeLewis and @WonderwallMSN on Twitter!

RELATED: The Top 10 Celebs to Follow on Twitter

@WonderwallMSN: Whaddup, @BlakeLewis! It's 11am and your fans are anxiously awaiting our #Twitterview. Are you ready?

@BlakeLewis: READY TO ROCK!