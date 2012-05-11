LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people remain jailed after being charged with attempting to extort Stevie Wonder in Los Angeles.

Alpha Lorenzo Walker and his girlfriend, Tamara Eileen Diaz, are each charged with one count of extortion in connection with a plot to try to obtain money from the Grammy-winning musician.

The pair were arrested May 2 by detectives. District attorney's spokeswoman Jane Robison says the pair pleaded not guilty on May 4.

Robison says Walker contacted Wonder's representatives claiming to have embarrassing information about the musician. An email message sent to Wonder's studio was not immediately returned.

Walker identifies himself as Wonder's nephew and remains jailed without bail because of another court case. Diaz is being held on $95,000 bail.

The case was first reported Friday by celebrity website TMZ.

