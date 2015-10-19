It was a weekend of dueling birthday bashes for Tyga and Blac Chyna, who pulled out all the stops when their son, King Cairo, turned 3 on Oct. 16.

The rapper threw a star-studded celebration for his cute kiddo on Oct. 16 at go karting facility Racer's Edge Indoor Karting in Los Angeles.

The guest list included Kanye West and daughter North West, Chris Brown and daughter Royalty, Travis Barker and his kids, Landon and Alabama, and Kourtney Kardashian and her trio of tots: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Blac Chyna hosted her son's second third-birthday party the very next day.

Christina Milian, Karreuche Tran and Bad Medina attended the Oct. 17 affair, which featured a funnel cake stand, a taco booth, face painting, water balloons, and three piñatas, according to TMZ.

Tyga and Blac Chyna first connected in 2011 and got engaged in December 2012 but called it quits in August 2014 -- around the time that the rapper was first linked to Kylie Jenner.

The reality-TV star was notably absent from her boyfriend's son's birthday festivities.

TMZ previously reported on Blac Chyna's issues with her ex's relationship with Kylie, which even played a role in their battle for custody of King: "She has a problem with Tyga because he's dating a minor," TMZ quoted a source close to the dueling exes in May 2015. "[Chyna] believes that shows bad judgment that translates into his parenting skills. Chyna also doesn't want Kylie Jenner to have substantial time around the kid because she believes Kylie lacks maturity."

Kylie may not have been present for King's birthday bash, but she was spotted with Tyga on the Los Angeles set of his upcoming music video the evening of Oct. 16.