Maybe that's why a $320,000 car isn't a good idea?! Tyga dinged up his pricey new baby, a $320,000 Rolls Royce, while out with his other baby, Kylie Jenner, on Friday night, the Daily Mail reports.

After leaving a private event at 1Oak nightclub in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old rapper was involved in minor collision. The wreckage appears to be minimal, however there were scratches on the expensive vehicle's rear bumper, which no doubt will cost more than the entirety of some people's cars.

Prior to the fender bender, the 18-year-old reality star, who wore a daring black jumpsuit with racy cut-outs, and her pals cheered on Tyga as he performed at the L.A. hotspot. On Oct. 3, Kylie joined the "Rack City" rapper for a gig at California State University, Northridge. During the performance, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star joined her main man on stage, as an eager crowd chanted her name.