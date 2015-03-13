Tyga shared a new photo of Kylie Jenner on Instagram, further igniting rumors that he’s dating the 17-year-old reality star. On Friday, the rapper posted a picture of Jenner with the caption, “Certain things catch your eye, but only a few capture your heart”

In recent months, there’s been a lot of speculation about Tyga and Jenner’s relationship being more than just a friendship. The two have never publicly admitted that they are dating, but this is not the first time Tyga has gushed about Jenner on social media. Last month, he posted a picture of the E! star with the caption, “Your beauty never goes unnoticed. One of the best/dopest person (sic) in my life.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Tyga opened up about his closeness with Jenner during a interview with 92.3 AMP Radio. “Whether if I tell the world that I love her or I don’t, it’s gonna be me to dictate that, and how I want to keep my friendship and relationship with her,” said Tyga. “I feel it doesn’t matter what the world thinks. If you’re around somebody, and you love being around that person, that’s all that matters,” he tellingly added.

When the host asked if Tyga was “in love” with Jenner, he responded, “I love her as a person… If you love being around somebody, that’s all that matters, you know?”