Welcome to the big leagues, Tyler Blackburn! The actor is the first person to be cast in ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Ravenswood, the network announced on Apr. 30. Blackburn joined the teen drama in its first season as recurring character Caleb Rivers; he was promoted to series regular during its third season in 2012.

VIDEO: Tyler Blackburn reveals Pretty Little Liars set secrets

Ravenswood will premiere in October following the annual Pretty Little Liars Halloween special. The spinoff will focus on five strangers who "suddenly find themselves connected by this fatal curse and need to dig into the town's mysterious and terrible history before it's too late," the network says. "I am so stoked to head to Ravenswood," Blackburn, 26, tweeted. "I promise you won't be disappointed!"

PHOTOS: Get to know the cast of Pretty Little Liars

Blackburn's character will appear in all new episodes of Pretty Little Liars when the fourth season premeires Tuesday, June 11, at 8 p.m. EST. Ashley Benson, who plays Caleb's love interest, Hanna Marin, tweeted a congratulatory message on Apr. 30. "I'm going to miss my little love bug Tyler," the 23-year-old actress wrote. "So excited for Ravenswood."

Tell Us: Will you tune in for the Ravenswood premiere?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tyler Blackburn Starring in Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Ravenswood