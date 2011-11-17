ATLANTA (AP) -- Filmmaker Tyler Perry is defending his controversial decision to cast reality television star Kim Kardashian in an upcoming film about marriage.

Perry announced that Kardashian will have a role in "The Marriage Counselor" shortly before she ended her 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries, creating a buzz on social media sites.

Perry says he wanted a younger cast, which Kardashian rounds out, to help attract younger viewers. In a statement on his website, Perry says he thinks "it would be a very responsible of her to be a part of this film" and good for young people who see her as a role model to "see her in a film that is about what happens in life when you make the wrong choices."

Perry asked for his fans' understanding.