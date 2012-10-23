Tyler Perry: No More Nude Sunbathing After Royal Scandal

WENN

In the wake of Duchess Kate's topless photo scandal, Tyler Perry has reconsidered his penchant for sunbathing nude.

RELATED: Tyler Perry's Good Deed

Perry, who dropped 30 pounds for his new action thriller, "Alex Cross," spent part of the summer stripping down and relaxing at his private island in the Bahamas, but he admits there will be no more beach nudity as a result of the royal scandal last month.

Discussing his vacation with Chelsea Handler on her talk show Monday, he said, "I took some time off, first time in my career. ... I hang out, ride my jet skis, I do nothing. I lay out on the beach naked. ... I have a good time. That was until I found out that they took pictures of Kate Middleton from two miles away, so I don't do that anymore!"

RELATED: Tyler Perry in Drag

Topless shots of Prince William's wife were published in Europe in September after a photographer managed to capture candid images of the young royals from a road overlooking the couple's private retreat in Provence, France.

Authorities subsequently launched a probe into the French paparazzo who took the shots and the Closer magazine reporter who worked with him to determine whether a crime was committed in obtaining the pictures. Prince William and Duchess Kate and also won a court injunction barring further publication of the photos.

Keep clicking to see more photos of Tyler Perry with his clothes on ...