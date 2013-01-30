Tyler Perry's well-intentioned birthday gift to longtime pal Oprah Winfrey didn't go over quite how he expected. The actor, director and screenwriter sent Winfrey a huge bouquet for her 59th birthday, but Winfrey's joy was short-lived, Perry shared on his Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

"I like to send really large flower arrangements to people for whatever occasion," Perry wrote in a message under the heading "I feel so bad." "Well, I sent one to Oprah yesterday for her birthday. She strained her back picking it up. No joke!"

PHOTOS: Oprah's hair evolution

"Feel better Oprah. Happy birthday. Sorry," he continued, adding a sad-face emoticon for effect. "Next year I'm sending her one rose."

Winfrey and the 43-year-old "Madea" director are longtime friends, and the pair are set to collaborate on several sitcom series on the media mogul's OWN Network later this year.

PHOTOS: The Oprah Show's most memorable moments

On Tuesday, however, Winfrey's focus was less business and more pleasure.

"Thanks everyone for your birthday wishes. Enjoying lunch with Stedman," she shared with her fans on Twitter. "No plans to leave p.j.'s all day."

PHOTOS: Oprah's star-packed farewell

The iconic talk show host enjoyed a plethora of birthday wishes from her famous friends throughout the day in addition to her fans' messages.

"Happy birthday to my friend @Oprah. A confidant, a mentor, a source of endless inspiration," comedian and fellow talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. "I love being all those things for you."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tyler Perry: Oprah "Strained Her Back" Picking Up My Flower Arrangement Birthday Gift

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Video: Celebs without makeup

BING: Most outrageous celeb Christmas gifts

Tyler Perry: No more nude sunbathing after royal scandal