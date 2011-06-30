Actress Liv Tyler is struggling to read parts of her father's new autobiography - because there are aspects of his life she'd rather not know about.

The "Lord of the Rings" star bought the book, "Does The Noise in My Head Bother You?: A Rock 'n' Roll Memoir," via Amazon.com after friends kept asking her if she'd checked it out - and she admits it isn't an easy read for her.

She says, "I have this weird reaction because, obviously, I'm his daughter and, as much as I wanna to know him more as a man and as a human, there's, like, this part of me that's kinda like, 'Ignorance is bliss'. There are certain things I just don't wanna know about."

And she can only imagine fans are struggling with certain 'out-there' aspects of the book: "The first couple of chapters are... I know his mind so well that I understand, but there's a whole opening part about, like, a fox coming and taking him from his playpen (and) taking (him) to a hole and no one can find him... and I'm like, 'Woah! That's my dad.'"