NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood are teaming up for a special "CMT Crossroads" the night before the Super Bowl.

"CMT Crossroads: Steven Tyler & Carrie Underwood Live From the Pepsi Super Bowl Fan Jam" will air Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Aerosmith frontman and "American Idol" judge teamed with the country music sensation and former "Idol" champion last year during the Academy of Country Music Awards. Their performance of "Undo It" and "Walk This Way" was one of the night's highlights and a viral video on the Web the next day.

They'll try to recreate that energy in front of a sold-out crowd at the Pepsi Coliseum in Indianapolis.

This is the second year "CMT Crossroads," which pairs artists from different genres, will broadcast from the Super Bowl Fan Jam.

