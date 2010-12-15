NEW YORK (AP) -- Tyne Daly is heading back to Broadway in the spring as Maria Callas in a new Broadway production of Terrence McNally's play "Master Class."

The Manhattan Theatre Club announced Wednesday that Daly will reprise the role of the diva reminiscing on triumphs and tragedies that she played at The Kennedy Center last spring.

Previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on 47th Street start May 24. Opening night is set for June 21. Stephen Wadsworth will return as director.

Daly received a Tony Award for her performance in the 1989 revival of "Gypsy." She is also known for her Emmy Award-winning TV roles that include "Cagney & Lacey" and "Judging Amy."

The 64-year-old actress was last on Broadway in David Lindsay-Abaire's "Rabbit Hole" in 2006.