Tyra Banks has one photo in her hand . . . and none of them belong to America's Next Top Model's Nigel Barker, J. Alexander or Jay Manuel.

Host and producer Banks, 38, has fired her panel of experts, The New York Post's Page Six reported Friday. They were reportedly informed Thursday morning that their contracts would not be renewed for Cycle 18.

Banks later confirmed that photographer Barker, 39, runway coach Alexander, 53, and creative director Manuel, 39, will be leaving America's Next Top Model via her official Facebook page.

"To my Nigel Barker, Miss J, and Mr Jay: Thank you for all of our years together on America's Next Top Model," Banks wrote. "Working with you is always an absolute pleasure. Excited for what the future holds for us."

Barker, Alexander and Manuel have been with America's Next Top Model since its inception in 2003. Previous judges include Janice Dickinson, Kimora Lee Simmons, Twiggy, Paulina Porizkova, Andre Leon Talley, Beau Quillian, Eric Nicholson and Nole Marin. As of Friday, judge Kelly Cutrone is expected to return for Cycle 18.

In a statement, executive producers Bank and Ken Mok tell Us Weekly: "Nigel Barker, Jay Manuel and J. Alexander have been an integral part of the America's Next Top Model brand and they helped turn this show into the household name it is today. They have been amazing assets to the show and will always be a part of the Top Model family. We will continue to actively work with each of them on future projects."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tyra Banks Fires America's Next Top Model's Nigel Barker, J. Alexander and Jay Manuel