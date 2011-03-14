Tyra Banks Is Enrolled at Harvard Business School
Tyra Banks has been attending Harvard Business School since last year. Enrolled in the Harvard Owner/President Management Program, the model turned mogul, 37, is intent on building her business savvy. "It's pretty exclusive," she told CBS News.
Pricey, too. Banks is shelling out $31,000 a year to spend just three weeks on campus over three years. "But I feel like it is so, so worth it," she said. "In order for my company to grow and be the best, and to reach these women, and to serve them, I needed the best. So I went to the best."
The ex-Victoria's Secret stunner has been interested in going back to school since dropping out of Loyola Marymount University to pursue modeling at age 17. "The day I put college on hold because I got discovered ... was one of the most difficult decisions of my entire life," she said.
So how do classmates react to the model-student? "I get mixed reactions," she said. "There are little facial expressions. ... The chin goes back, like, 'Really?' ... It's like, why is a model going to Harvard? But that's actually a good thing, because when people have low expectations, you're just constantly going, 'Ta-da!' And they're like, 'Wow.' It doesn't take a lot to wow them."
