Tyra Banks is turning the tables.

Often ridiculed for the size of her forehead, the 38-year-old America's Next Top Model host uploaded a sexy Instagram photo of herself wearing a skimpy swimsuit June 25. "I challenge you to a big forehead contest!" she wrote in the caption. "You know I got that win on lock!"

PHOTOS: The America's Next Top Model All-Stars contestantsBanks is on a mission to empower young girls to embrace the very qualities that make them special. "This is who I am! I'm Tyra Banks and I have cellulite!" she told Us Weekly at the Moth Ball in NYC May 8. "That makes me 'flawsome' because I own it as part of what makes me unique. Don't get me wrong: I don't think my cellulite is beautiful, but I think it's 'flawsome.'"

"My main mission is to get girls to realize their inner and outer beauty and have high self-esteem with both," she explained. "'Flawsome,' for me, is about being flossy, amazing and awesome with our flaws and celebrating those, too."

As the executive producer, creator and host of America's Next Top Model, the California native looks for contestants who exemplify what it means to be "flawsome."

"I choose the girls that are covered with freckles or super duper pale," she told Us. "Those things, to me, are really beautiful. I want to spread that message more that those are the things that make us unique."

